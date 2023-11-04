We bring you the Western Telegraph’s 2023 Bonfire Night round up. If your event is not listed here, contact us via the email below.

Scleddau

Saturday, November 4

Scleddau’s Community fireworks display, sponsored by The Gate Inn, will be held on Saturday, November 4 at Yet y Gors fishery, Dwrbach, Manorowen, at 7.15pm.

Due to limited numbers and road closures attendance is on a first come basis. There are only 300 spaces available.

Llys y Fran Reservoir

Llys-y-frân is offering a day of fiery fun on Saturday, November 4.

There will be free drop-in circus workshops from 11am, and bookable lantern-making workshops from 11am.

There will be a light and fire procession from 6.30pm, a fire show from 6.45pm and fireworks from 7:30pm.

To come for the full day coats £5 per car. After 5pm there will be a charge of £3 for adults and over 11s and £2 for under 11s.

Food and refreshments are available all day.

All proceeds from entry will go towards Pembrokeshire Young Farmers Club and supporting their chosen local charities.

For more information visit https://llys-y-fran.co.uk/events.

Milford Haven

Sunday, November 5 With the gates opening from 3pm this year, Milford Haven Round Table's Fireworks Extravaganza will take place at Milford Waterfront.

There will be live performances by none other than the sensational Blazin' Squad and the legendary N-Trance, as well as a lively fun fair, a variety of street food, and a dazzling firework display.

The event is free and runs from 3pm to 8pm on Sunday, November 5.

Stay in the loop with all the latest updates by following the Milford Haven Round Table on Facebook.

Hook

Saturday, November 4

Held by Hook Sports and Social Club there will be fun, music, food and fireworks. The gates open at 5pm and the display starts at 7pm.

The display costs £5 per person or £15 for a family of two adults and two children.

Porthgain

Saturday, November 4

The Sloop Inn, Porthgain, will put on a fabulous display of fireworks at 6.30pm. There is live music from Honey Fungus at 7pm.

Local advice is to arrive early and to look at sharing cars as parking is limited.

Manorbier

Sunday, November 5

The village will hold a bonfire and fireworks display. Gates open at 5.30pm.

Admission costs £4 for adults, £2 for under 16s and is free for under 3s.

Adult entry includes a raffle ticket.

There will be a licensed bar, hot food and fun for all the family.

St Florence

Sunday, November 5

There will be a bonfire and firework display at St Florence Village Hall with all proceeds going towards St Florence School.

Gates open at 5.30pm and there will be refreshments, fairground rides and fun for all the family.

The event is cash only and attendees are asked not to bring sparklers.

Letterston

Sunday, November 5 Letterston Community Fireworks Display will take place at 7.30pm on Sunday, November 5 on Letterston Common.

Refreshments are available. Entry is free but donations are welcome.

In the case of inclement weather, the event will be postponed until Monday, November 6.

Whitland

Sunday, November 5

In this event, put on by Narberth and Whitland Round Table, Whitland Fireworks has once again teamed up again with the 2022 UK Champions in musical displays Bright Sparks Fireworks to put on a spectacular musical Firework display.

The display takes place on Sunday, November 5, at Parc Dr Owen, Whitland. Gates open at 5pm with the display starting at 7pm.

There will be a fun fair, hot food, a live band and a charity bar.

There are free park & ride buses from Whitland Mart and Whitland Rugby Pitch.

Tickets cost £5 for adults and are free for children, although you can make an optional donation.

Book your tickets at https://www.nwrt.org.

All proceeds from the event go straight back into the local communities to support charity organisations, local football and rugby teams, clubs and people who need a helping hand.

Broadhaven

Sunday, November 5

Havens Events Crew have organised a fireworks display, Sunday, November 5, with a bonfire lighting at 5pm and the display at 5:30pm. Both on Broadhaven Beach.

Members of the public are welcome to add clean dry wood to the bonfire pile after midday as the tide starts to drop.

Volunteers are also needed for the bucket collection.

There will also be a Guy competition where participants will win prizes for creating an eco-friendly Guy. There will be a gift for each entry and prize for the best Guy. Judging will take place at the south side of Broadhaven Beach at 4.30pm and Guys need to be assembled at 4pm.

The Guys must be made of natural, dry resources and can be big or small.

The event is weather dependant. See Havens Events Crew on Facebook for more.

