Cnapan in the heart of Newport was given an Editor’s Choice Value Award at the recent ceremony in London.

This is at least the fourth time in recent years that the guest house has won the award as well as winning the Editor’s Choice for cities and towns last year.

Cnapan originated in 1984, when the Lloyds and Coopers moved to Newport, to start a small hotel.

Three generations of the family have since run Cnapan with Judi and Michael Cooper and son Ollie currently at the helm.

“We are delighted to be recognised again by the good hotel guide,” said Judi. “It’s always lovely to get recognition, even after nearly 40 years.”

Until 2016 Cnapan also ran an acclaimed restaurant, serving delicious evening meals to locals and visitors alike, which was in the Good Food Guide for 29 consecutive years.

The guest house continues its reputation for great food in its breakfasts which include the full Welsh, a Scottish kipper, smoked salmon, porridge with maple syrup and chia seeds and, for vegans, chickpea and apricot patties, and vegan sausage.

It is described by the guide as: “A wonderful B&B in the heart of the town', this Georgian house on Newport’s main street is an ideal base from which to explore the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

“Interiors are contemporary, spruce and bright. Rear bedrooms overlook the green oasis garden, while those at the front have views of a Norman castle on the slopes of Carningli (‘mountain of angels’).”

Cnapan is commended for its warm welcome with hosts Judith and Michael providing tea or coffee and home-made Welsh cakes.

The peaceful rooms with Welsh wool blankets and works by local artists were also praised.

“The house has a licensed bar, so you can relax with a drink by the log fire in the sitting room or, on fine days, in the sunshine,” says the guide.

“There are riding stables nearby, or you can hire an electric bike, play golf on Newport links, relax on Newport sands, watch for greenshank and goosander on the Nevern estuary. At night you’ll find plenty of places in which to dine.”

Cnapan has five rooms as well as a self-contained holiday cottage, Ty Dafydd, originally the stables and groom's quarters to the main house and located behind the hotel in its own grounds.

B&B doubles from £100, singles from £80, family room (sleeps 3) from £120. Visit cnapan.co.uk for more information.