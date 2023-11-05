David Gould, 36, sent the messages on the afternoon of October 15.

“His partner had received voice notes and text messages saying he was driving at speeds of between 80 and 90 miles per hour,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“He also said he was going to drive off a cliff.”

Just after 3.30pm, his partner contacted Dyfed-Powys Police officers, after becoming increasingly concerned at his behaviour.

“Observations were kept on the vehicle and officers were able to locate it," continued Ms Vaughan.

"They found a male person, who had been described as the defendant, sitting in the driver’s seat. He said he’d been drinking earlier and he smelt of alcohol.”

Gould, of Haven Drive, Hakin, was conveyed to Cardigan Police Station where he was asked to provide samples of blood and breath for further analyses. However he refused.

This week he pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide a specimen for analysis and was legally represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“He told his partner that he was driving at speed and that he was going to drive off a cliff because when he made these comments he was extremely upset,” said Mr Lloyd.

“He’d been with his partner for two years, they have two children, but his partner had decided to call off the relationship. This was a call for help and for the purpose of getting her attention because he was extremely upset.”

Mr Lloyd went on to say that the defendant, who has been employed as a welder throughout his career, had admitted to officers that he had been drinking earlier that day.

“But this was some considerable time before he was stopped, so he didn’t think he had to provide a sample,” he said. “But this was a mistake.”

Gould was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £48 costs and a £48 surcharge.