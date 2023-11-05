Top left is Lizzy, an exceptionally pretty little Pomeranian cross who is just two-years-old. Lizzy is described by staff as being very sweet, but also very timid. As a result, she is looking for a home where she will have another dog to keep her company and help her to build her confidence.

Alongside her are two handsome cockerels who are currently looking for some ladies to keep them company. So if any of our readers have some hens clucking around their property, why not make their weekend by introducing these stunners to the clutch?

Far right is one of the many feral cats that are currently looking for suitable rural setting placements such as farms, stables and smallholdings. This year has seen an exceptionally high number of unwanted and feral cats delivered to Greenacres Rescue, so if anyone has suitable outdoor accommodation where these beautiful animals can take shelter, Greenacres Rescue would love to hear from you.

Bottom left are two little domestic kittens that are needing loving families where they can grow up. Greenacres currently has a large number of kittens of various ages and colours.

Bottom right is Scout, who is a one-year-old border collie. Scout is an extremely active little chap who would thrive in an active home as the only dog.

If anyone would like to find out more about any of these animals or would like to adopt one, they should visit the Greenacres Rescue website.