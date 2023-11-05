Molly Jenkins has had Welsh Cob Flash for the past 12 years, since he was seven and she was 13 years old.

She now fears he has either been spooked and got lost or that he has been stolen.

“Flash is the proudest Welshman there is,” she said. “He’s a striking Welsh Section D Cob who always leaves an impression.

“He’s picturesque and knows it, featuring a white blaze and four white socks this black beauty stands at 15.2 hands high.

“In his heyday Flash loved to go out and show off in the show ring. However now at 19 he enjoys a quieter life simply enjoying plodding around the field and being fed lots of tasty treats.

“Unfortunately, over the last three weeks Flash’s health has not been great he has been very under the weather and has been receiving steroids and antibiotics daily, but he was showing signs of improvement.”

Flash was last seen more than a week ago, on Wednesday, October 24 when Molly went to feed him at 6pm.

When she went to give him his morning feed at 8am the following day, he was nowhere to be seen the family’s three other horses, retired thorough bred, were still in the fields.

The family searched the smallholding they live on, between Ponthenri and Pontyberem, Carmarthenshire, and fear that Flash has either been spooked, and ran away, or has been stolen.

They are offering a £1,000 reward for his safe return.

“One of the internal fences was down and we thought maybe he had got in there and so we searched this field which is next to the road,” said Molly’s mum Jen.

“The gate was closed but it is only closed by string not padlocked. We saw what appears to be 2 hoof marks but that was it. we went up and down the road both in the car on foot but there is no sign of him being anywhere, no further hoof marks, mud or his faeces.

“I’m so worried someone could have stolen him and is trying to sell him or that he is injured and confused and doesn’t know his way home.

“He is on steroids and antibiotics and he desperately needs both these for his health.”

Molly, family and friends have thoroughly searched all of their fields as well as the neighbouring fields and have also used a drone to search.

“We are feeling distraught, heartbroken, confused and hopeless as we have no leads,” said Jen.

“He has been an amazing horse, so very patient and loyal, I have owned his since I was 13 years old, over 12 years ago. Our friendship began when he was a young seven-year-old,” added Molly.

“Please, if you have any information, big or small please contact us and help get Flash home.”

Flash is black all over with four white socks and blaze. If you have any information about Flash, you can contact the family by phoning 07584191602 or by contacting Molly through Facebook messenger.