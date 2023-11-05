If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Pork Belly, six years old, female, Beagle

Pork Belly came from a breeder to find her forever home.

She has already learned to walk on a lead since coming to the rescue.

Pork Belly is such a friendly girl with people and could be the only dog in the home where she can get lots of fuss and enrichment.

She can also live with larger male resident dogs but adopters will need to make sure she’s kept separate from the other dog when food is around as she doesn’t share.

Pork Belly is looking for an adult-only home.

Pablo, two years old, male, Cross Breed

Pablo is a very special boy who has been returned to us after being adopted as a puppy.

He is used to living in a home and being a much loved member of the family.

Pablo was returned as he can be reactive towards strangers so he needs adopters who can provide him an environment he can be safe and settled in.

Pablo would benefit from being an only dog.

He will need experienced adopters. Pablo is a very loyal family member and can’t wait to be back in a loving home.

Tara, four years old, female, Pomeranian

Tara has come to us from a breeder and she's just not brave enough to approach us yet.

Tara will need a home where there is at least one other dog to be her friend.

She will need to learn about how to walk on a lead as this is something she has never done before.

Celeste, two years old, female, Bernese Mountain Dog

Celeste has come to us from a breeder.

When she first arrived she was terrified of people but now once Celeste knows you she is affectionate and excitable.

Celeste has learned to walk on a lead.

Celeste will need a home with a confident kind resident dog.

She has never lived in a home before so she will need understanding adopters who can help her learn.

Dipsy, three year old, female, Bichon Frise

Dipsy has come to us from a breeder.

She is still very timid but is trying so hard to be brave with humans.

Dipsy loves to be outdoors and run around with her friends, and would love a home of her own where she can play out in the garden.

Dipsy is looking for a home where there is another kind confident dog who can be her friend.

She will need help from adopters to learn new skills such as housetraining and learning to walk on a harness/lead.