Narberth scores as the worst place in Wales to buy tickets for the world-renowned festival and the seventh worst place in the whole of the UK.

The small village of Mathry also scores badly, ranked as the third worst place in Wales to get a Glasto ticket.

The aptly named Glastonbury Ticket Scramble Matrix looks at median broadband speeds and estimated network traffic to highlight where the best and worst spots are to bag a ticket to Glastonbury this year.

Over 2.5 million people attempted to get their hands on only 135,000 tickets last year, giving the average person less than a 6 per cent chance of successfully bagging a ticket.

For Glastonbury fans every second counts with all 135,000 tickets sold out in 62 minutes in 2022, meaning 36 tickets are sold every second.

Would-be festival goers try countless tricks to get their hands on tickets. From going into offices to use faster broadband to switching to less busy 4G networks. But to get your hand on a ticket, fast and reliable broadband is crucial for success.

Tickets and coach travel options for Glastonbury will go on sale at 6pm on Thursday, November 16, with general admission tickets on sale at 9am on Sunday, November 19.

All potential ticket purchasers have to register beforehand and registration closes at 5pm on Monday, November 13.

The analysis from alternative broadband specialists National Broadband has revealed the best and worst spots in Wales for getting a sought-after festival ticket.

The Glastonbury Ticket Scramble Matrix revealed Narberth as the worst place in Wales to try for tickets this year with median broadband speeds of just 7.6Mbps and high estimated network traffic with Mathry following closely as the third worst.

According to Ofcom’s latest figures well over 420,000 properties across the UK join the likes of Narberth as they are unable to access speeds of 10Mbps.

David Hennell, director at National Broadband says: “Come June, Glastonbury is the place to be and for festival fans these findings are somewhat alarming. With some places in the UK having broadband speeds up to 40 times faster than others, many people aren’t even in with a chance of securing sought-after tickets.

“This hugely popular and iconic event brings the UK’s digital divide into sharp focus. Decent internet is now an essential service for everything from banking and retail, being able to work effectively from home and stream TV, to contacting friends and loved ones to contacting friends and loved ones. But that’s not all, it’s also crucial for experiencing and planning entertainment.

“The speeds in places such as Narberth are simply unusable and there are 428,000 properties across the UK in the same boat without access to speeds above 10Mbps.

“These areas that are left behind on the wrong side of the digital divide need immediate solutions to provide them with the fast and reliable broadband we all need to conduct our daily lives.”