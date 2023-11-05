Y Ty Caws is a charming two-bedroom cottage in the quiet hamlet of Lochvane, near Pen y Cwm.

The house was initially a farm building used for cheese making and storage for maturing cheese, hence its name which translates as the cheese house.

The property has been lovingly renovated and converted into a delightful two bedroom property with open plan living on the ground floor, standing in its own grounds with private parking.

It is a short walk from the stunning coastline and several secluded beaches with the historic city of St Davids less than fifteen minutes and the beautiful village of Solva even closer.

Described by agents Country Living Group as “A perfect rural bolt hole, low maintenance home or profitable let, Y Ty Caws (The Cheese House) has a wealth of charm and character. “

The cottage is located, amidst a peaceful collection of six properties located at the end of a rural no-through lane, which offers seclusion without isolation. Originally all the buildings were part of a farm. However Y Ty Caws stands alone offering complete privacy.

Entering the cottage from the large gravel driveway you arrive in the useful utility/boot room, ideal for kicking off muddy boots from a day of exploring the nearby coastal path. Exiting the boot room you enter the open plan living space.

You first experience the lovely farmhouse kitchen which provides a range of fitted appliances along with space for a dining room table and a stable door to the front.

Next to the kitchen-diner you have the warm and welcoming sitting room, which enjoys a glazed door out to the garden along with a wood burning stove for cooler evenings.

The ground floor of the home enjoys underfloor heating. The wooden windows are all double glazed. Climbing the oak staircase to the first floor you are greeted by two bedrooms and a recently upgraded family shower room, which is complemented by a cloakroom on the ground floor.

The master bedroom still retains a door to an external staircase which leads down to the gardens.

The garden at Y Ty Caws is a lovely, enclosed space offering a large, gated parking area and a spacious lawn beyond it. There is a paved patio seating area beside the cottage with some lovely rural views over the surrounding countryside.

The nearby village of Solva enjoys a range of pubs, restaurants, and cafés along with an eclectic range of galleries and shops. It was recently named by The Times newspaper as one of the best places to live in the UK.

Solva is less than ten minutes from the UK's smallest city of St Davids, which alongside its iconic cathedral, offers even more amenities and is a hub for local adventure and water sports.

To the south is Newgale beach popular with surfers, photographers, dog walkers and Sand Martens.

“For any buyer looking for a charming character residence in a delightful rural position Y Ty Caws should be at the top of your list,” say the agents.

The details are as follows:

Entrance hall / Utility room The property can be accessed externally from all the principal ground floor rooms, but the most practical entrance is the first door which leads into this useful hall/utility room. The space is ideal for taking off boots and coats after enjoying the stunning coastline which is just to the south of the cottage.

This generous room offers a range of storage cupboards, a Belfast sink, a double height ceiling and two windows to the side this space is a lovely welcoming area to the property. The floor is laid to tile with underfloor heating, which runs through the ground floor of the home.

Kitchen / Diner The open plan ground floor is loosely divided into two areas, the sitting room at the far end and the kitchen/dining area at the centre of the home. The Kitchen offers a lovely shaker style set of cabinetry with a natural wood countertop. Fitted appliances include an oven and gas hob, dishwasher, fridge freezer and space and plumbing for a washing machine.

To the fore the room has space for a dining table and has a stable door opening to the front.

Cloakroom Off the kitchen you find the cloakroom which serves the ground floor of the home. The space offers a lavatory and corner hand basin.

Sitting room This characterful area of the home opens off the kitchen diner and offers a glazed door and panels to the front opening to the garden. In the corner of the room is a wood burning stove for cooler evenings, with the oak staircase to the first floor opposite it.

First floor landing At the top of the staircase is a small landing that connects to the two bedrooms and the family shower room.

Bedroom one The master bedroom offers a very good sized double bedroom which has a window and a door to the side with stone steps leading down to the garden. There is also a roof light above bringing in even more natural light. The room has enough space for a variety of freestanding bedroom furniture with added character from the sloping roofline.

Bedroom two With a window and roof light to the front of the property this good sized single bedroom is currently set up with bunkbeds, with ample space for freestanding bedroom furniture.

Family shower room Offering a double shower, lavatory, hand basin and heated towel rail this well appointed room serves the two bedrooms on this level with a roof light above bringing in natural light.

External Accessed off the quiet no-through lane that leads to this small hamlet of properties there is a pull in in front of a wooden five bar gate, this leads into a large gravel parking area for several vehicles.

Beyond this area of gravel is a good sized lawn area which looks over open countryside, and there are photovoltaic panels in the small field below. Next to the house you find a patio which offers a perfect entertaining space. There is more lawn behind the property along with an additional access point to the lane.

There are two timber sheds in the garden, one larger than the other and big enough to accommodate garden machinery.

Planning permission in place for an extension to include a bedroom, bathroom and studio room and there is income generation in place from the property’s photovoltaic panels.

Y Ty Caws is on the market with Country Living Group for £359,000. Phone 01437 616101 or 07969 241845 or email james@countrylivinggroup.co.uk.