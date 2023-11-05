Laura Ventham, 22, is charged with leaving or remaining away from a place where living without reasonable excuse during the coronavirus emergency period.

It is alleged that she left her home in Watling Close, Canon Pyon, Herefordshire to come down to Pembrokeshire for the day and that she did not have any reasonable excuse for being in that location.

The illegal day out is alleged to have taken place on May 21 2020.

Ventham appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 1, where she entered a not guilty plea.

Magistrates adjourned the case to Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on December 11, when the trial is due to take place.

