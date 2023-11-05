The case of Andrew Lee Pemberthy, 52, was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 2.

Magistrates heard how Pemberthy, of Tudor Gardens, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest drove his Mercedes CLA 180 33 miles over the 50mph speed limit on the A40 Llanllwch, Carmarthen.

The offence took place on April 8 this year and Penberthy was caught speeding by a manned laser speed camera.

He did not attend court but entered a guilty plea via the single justice procedure.

Magistrates adjourned the case to November 30 so that an SJP disqualification notice could be issued.

