The menu includes new and returning flavours across a range of food and drink items including sweet treats.

I headed to my local store to try the new menu which was released on Thursday, November 2.

Here’s what I thought about the 2023 Christmas menu at Costa Coffee.

Costa Coffee releases Christmas 2023 food and drink menu

Seeing the Christmas menu arrive at Costa Coffee always makes me feel that bit more festive for the winter months ahead.

Not only does the food and drink menu excite me each year but I love seeing the new merchandise drop in stores too, not forgetting the new Christmas-themed takeaway cups used for hot drinks on the go.

I had high expectations for the Christmas menu and it didn’t disappoint.

Since the menu has both sweet and savoury treats as well as drinks, I decided to try a good selection of it, including the Pigs and Blankets Toastie, Roasted Hazel Hot Chocolate, Crispy Festive Wreath and more.

What I thought about the new Christmas menu at Costa Coffee

Pigs and Blankets Toastie and Turkey and Trimmings Toastie

The Pigs and Blankets Toastie (left) and Turkey and Trimmings Toastie (right) got me in the festive spirit (Image: Newsquest)

I tried two Christmas toasties and while the Pigs and Blankets Toastie was my favourite of the two, the Turkey and Trimmings Toastie also makes for a lovely option.

The Pigs and Blankets Toastie is made with pork sausage and maple cured bacon, sweet caramelised onion chutney and it sits between garlic, onion and sage crumbed cheese-topped bread and it tastes like Christmas in a sandwich.

There was so much flavour and it was nice to try a Costa Coffee toastie with sausages in it as I've not tried one with them in it before.

The Turkey and Trimmings Toastie is made with turkey, maple cured bacon, sage & onion stuffing and cranberry sauce in cheese-topped bread.

The meat in this toastie was really soft and was complimented by the sweet cranberry sauce.

I’d definitely have both of these toasties again before the Christmas menu disappears for another year - they're a great cosy meal option.

Crispy Festive Wreath and White Chocolate Trillionaire’s Slice

The sweet treats make for lovely snacks (Image: Newsquest)

Next up, it was time to tuck into two of the sweet treats on the menu.

The Crispy Festive Wreath has a crispy base and is made with dark chocolate and caramel, topped with white chocolate and decorated with edible decorations.

Somehow I’d never thought to top crispy cereal cakes with chocolate and let me tell you, I will be doing so in future.

It made for a delicious, light snack and I already need to buy another.

The White Chocolate Trillionaire’s Slice has a shortbread base with a layer of caramel and it’s topped with white chocolate and edible chocolate decorations.

This cake was much softer than I expected – the base crumbled into a lovely soft biscuit crumb and the layer of caramel was really tasty but not overpowering (I have a very sweet tooth).

I expected it to feel like a biscuit but its softness was a nice surprise as well as the taste of the chocolate on top – white chocolate was a great choice for this one.

Roasted Hazel Hot Chocolate and Black Forest and Cream Hot Chocolate

I really enjoyed trying the Roasted Hazel Hot Chocolate (left) and Black Forest and Cream Hot Chocolate (right) (Image: Newsquest)

Then it was time to wash all that festive food down with some of the Christmas drinks.

The Roasted Hazel Hot Chocolate is made with roasted hazelnut flavour syrup and topped with light whip plus bronze shimmer and mini gold stars.

I didn’t get the bronze shimmer and mini gold stars on mine but it was lovely nonetheless.

In fact, it took me back to the Costa Coffee autumn menu that just left stores because the hazel flavour was similar to the Maple Hazel range that launched after summer.

Although I was very excited to try the festive range, saying goodbye to the Maple Hazel food and drinks was something I was less excited to do.

The Roasted Hazel Hot Chocolate was amazing and had a subtle nutty taste which for me is ideal as I’m not the biggest lover of nut flavours when they’re in food or drink.

I’m so pleased I get to indulge in what I call a winter version of the Maple Hazel range.

The Black Forest and Cream Hot Chocolate includes cherry sauce topped with cream and it’s even drizzled with cherry sauce too.

This is a returning item on the menu and I can honestly say I’m glad it has come back because I really enjoyed trying it.

The cherry sauce is really sweet and again, very satisfying if you have a sweet tooth like me.

Overall, I’m really impressed with the festive Costa Coffee menu – they seem to nail it every time!

I’d recommend it to anyone wanting to get into the festive spirit this year.