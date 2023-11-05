Some cars may have a hidden value that could see them valued at around £2,000 or more, depending on the make.

Depending on what care you have you could be set to make a nice amount of cash if you were to look to sell it on.

Analysis from Auto Trader has looked at the price of second-hand cars in the UK since 2019, with some showing surprising price rises.

Some second-hand cars have seen their valuations rise above £2,000 (Image: PA)

UK's top 8 most expensive second-hand cars

The research from Auto Trader, as reported by The Sun, shows the Vauxhall Corsa has gone up the most in value since 2019, at a staggering 93% on average.

Overall, the most expensive second-hand cars in the UK in that time period are as follows:

1. Vauxhall Corsa (£1,136 to £2,197, up 93%)

2. Vauxhall Astra (£1,069 to £1,998, up 87%)

3. Renault Megane (£1,043 to £1,882, up 80%)

4. Ford Focus (£1,066 to £1,863, up 75%)

5. Peugeot 307 (£979 to £1,678, up 71%)

6. Ford Mondeo (£1,544 to £2,298, up 49%)

7. Ford Fiesta (£1,171 to £1,707, up 46%)

8. VW Golf (£1,766 to £2,434, up 38%)

It indicates that certain Ford and Vauxhall models have shown the greatest increase in price and could make you a decent bit of cash in the process if you sell them.

Other popular models such as the VW Golf will get you on average about £2,000.

Erin Baker, of Auto Trader, said: “While you might not think your car is old enough to be a classic, it may hold a hidden value. Don’t view it as another junk item.

“Using only independent market data taken from millions of vehicles each day, it provides a totally unbiased valuation in minutes. It is the platform to find out what your car is really worth.”