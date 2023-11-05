The print of a Sunderland flying boat was presented to Air Commodore Adrian Williams by trustees and volunteers at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre to mark his retirement as Air Officer Wales after 17 years in post.

Over the years Air Commodore Williams and the RAF in Wales Team have co-operated very closely and successfully with the trust on many projects and events which have highlighted the RAF’s long history in Wales.

The print – from an original painting by John Wynne Hopkins, a Welsh based member of the Guild of Aviation Artists – depicts Sunderland T9044 over a convoy.

This Sunderland sank off Pembroke Dock in 1940 and many parts of this aircraft and its story feature in displays in the town’s Heritage Centre.

In accepting the gift Air Commodore Williams praised trustees and the volunteer team for their dedication in recording the unique flying boat story as part of Wales’ RAF heritage.

Air Commodore Williams has also been made an Honorary Fellowship Member of the trust. His successor as Air Officer Wales will be announced soon.

Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre’s displays interpret the maritime, aviation and military heritage of the town, as well as the social and community heritage of Pembroke Dock.

Pembroke Dock was Wales’ only Royal Dockyard, a major garrison town and during World War II was home to the largest flying boat station in the world.

The Centre is open Mondays to Fridays, 10 am to 4 pm, but not Saturdays or Sundays at present.