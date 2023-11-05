That'll Be The Day recently performed at Folly Farm with two nights of high-quality entertainment seen by more than a thousand people, raising funds for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

This was 16th year That’ll Be The Day has played at Folly Farm with the much-loved show making its 35th appearance at The Follies Theatre.

In those 16 years, the event has raised the staggering sum of just over £153,000 for various charities, including: Wales Air Ambulance, the Rotary Clubs of Milford Haven, Narberth & Whitland, the RNLI and the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, which has been the chosen charity for the last few years.

“It was great to have That’ll Be The Day returning to Folly Farm for two wonderful nights of entertainment, especially in front of two sell out audiences, and yes they will be back on 25th & 26th October 2024,” said Event organiser, Phil Thompson MBE.

“It was lovely to see so many members of clubs & organisations: Narberth & Whitland Rotary, Haverfordwest Rotary, Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club, Lamphey W I, Pembroke Bridge Club and Marion Bulley's Parties from local Care Homes."

Folly Farm again very kindly supplied the venue.

Chris Ebsworth, Director of Folly Farm, said: "Folly Farm was once again proud to support Phil Thompson and the That’ll Be The Day team.

“A cascade of praise followed the performances. We look forward to seeing That'll Be The Day back here next year."

Mr Thompson gave a huge thank you must go to Folly Farm and That'll Be The Day as well as sponsors Milford Haven Port Authority (Community Sponsor) Mojo Marketing and Pure West Radio (Marketing and Media sponsors) and last but by no means least, the Paul Sartori Team: Nicky, Nia, Mand, Corinda, Val, Gill, Mair, Janet, Angela, Paul and Pat.