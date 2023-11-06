Fishguard and Goodwick’s Cawl Crawl, saw participating venues serve around 3,000 bowls of cawl to participants trawling the twin towns and beyond for the best broth in town.

This year a fantastic 19 venues took place not just in the twin towns but extending out to the Llanychaer and Dinas. Diners paid £4 to visit as many venues as possible and judge them on their cawl.

The event was so popular that many venues were out of stock- pun intended- by the early afternoon but there were still enough venues in the running to tempt tenacious cawl crawlers.

This year prizes were awarded for Best Cawl, Best Atmosphere and new this year an award for Most Bowls of Cawl Served, sponsored by Badger Ecology Wales.

Winner of the best cawl was popular Fishguard café Cresswells, with Red Onion coming second and Tregroes Pantry coming third.

Best atmosphere was won by Red Onion Café, whose staff capitalised on the proximity to Hallowe’en by dressing as murdered cawl ingredients.

The Rose and Crown Pub in Goodwick came second and the newly opened Ranch Bar in Llanychaer third.

Cresswells Café served the most bowls of soup, while JT Abergwaun served the second biggest amount and Tregroes Pantry came third.

“What an absolutely fantastic day we had, sampling some of the finest cawl that our community has to offer,” said a spokesperson- for Fishguard and District Round Table who organised the event which this year was incorporated into the Fishguard Food and Drink Festival.

“Hats off to all of the venues for putting in such a huge effort to make Cawl Crawl 2023 such a great success.

“Thank you to everyone who braved the weather and made this such a great day.

“Also a thank you to Cresswells Cafe who hosted our presentation this evening; James Eifion Thomas Blacksmiths for creating our new trophy for us; Lisa Devonald Graphic Design Service once again for her flyer design; Right Price Print for helping us with creating the scorecards and Tablers Micheal Annis and Gerwyn Davies who took the lead with organising the event.”

“Running these events is only possible thanks to a long list of local people who are always there to support us, and we are forever grateful.”