A total of 78 riders - otherwise known as the Preseli Pirates - took part in the ride which pushed off from the Bluestone Brewery at Cilgwyn, Newport, last July.

Refreshments were provided by family and friends at the halfway point, namely Llanwaden village hall, where much-appreciated donations were received from Bay Coffee Roasters, Carningli Dairy and Total Produce.

The entry fees, donations from families and friends resulted in a total of £3,000 being raised for The West Wales Prostate Cancer Support Group, which is a patient-led prostate cancer support Group for men and their partners living in the West Wales area.

A further £500 was donated by Mrs Mabel Adams on behalf of HSBC Cardigan.

Last week Preseli Pirates representatives attended a celebratory lunch at Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Clubhouse where they presented Ron Davies, Chair of the Charity, with a cheque for £3000.

Anyone wishing to join Preseli Pirates on their 30-mile social rides can do so by contacting them via Facebook or at preselipirates@gmail.com. No membership fees are required.

For further information on The West Wales Prostate Cancer Support Group visit the website www.westwalesprostatecancer.org.uk for further information.