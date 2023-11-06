“The weather certainly wasn’t on our side but there was a great turnout from local businesses who are keen to work together to promote economic growth in the area,” commented Cris Tomos, who chaired the meeting.

Members unanimously agreed to set up the initiative, which will be known as Clwb Busnes Preseli. The newly elected business club officers are Beverley Parry (chair), Jacquie Tudor (secretary) and Bronwen Picton-Jones (treasurer).

During the first meeting it was agreed to have a late shopping evening at Crymych on November 15, from 4pm to 8pm and all shops and traders are encouraged to promote the event by staying open to welcome in the early Christmas shoppers.

A second late shopping evening will take place on December 14 together with a Christmas market featuring local produce and crafts which will take place at Crymych Market Hall.

There will also be a Christmas lights competition for Crymych businesses as well as a separate best household competition.

Anyone who was unable to make last week’s inaugural meeting but would like to find out more can contact the business club team on cbpreseli@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/clwb.preseli

The next full meeting is scheduled for January 29, 2024 at 7pm when the Spring and Easter promotions will be discussed.