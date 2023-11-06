The B4318 has been closed between Gumfreston Church and Clickett Lane since November 3.

A flood warning remains in place for the River Ritec at Tenby, with river levels remaining “extremely high”, according to Natural Resources Wales.

The river levels peaked at just over 2.2 metres overnight between Thursday and Friday last week. The current river level has been measured at 1.95 metres.

The warning covers the Kiln Park caravan site – which was evacuated last week due to the flooding, the B4318 at Clicketts Lane, Gumfreston Road and Trefloyne Lane.

A statement from NRW said: “Flooding is extensive at Kiln Park Caravan and the site has been evacuated.

“Some roads in this area are closed and likely to remain so for several more days, with further disruption in the area possible.

“We advise vehicles not to attempt access.

“Advice is that the public should avoid this area until such time as the Flood Warning has been removed. There remains a risk of flooding to low-lying properties.”

Flood alerts also remain in place across south Pembrokeshire.