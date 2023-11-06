Cych Valley Producers hold monthly markets at the Abercych Village Hall after a number of small producers of food, plants and crafts wanted a place to meet and publicise and swap or sell their produce.

This began in October 2022, with the money taken for using tables going to the hall to help provide a small and steady source of funds.

The markets are held on the second Saturday of the month – with the next being held on Saturday, November 11 - and has a range of producers in attendance, including fresh home-made bread and cakes, fresh free-range eggs and vegetables and items such as bracelets, wooden bowls, gifts, children’s snuggly knitted clothes, coffee from Bluestones, naturally dyed textiles, tree decorations and hand-made cards.

The Abercych Village Hall committee provides refreshments and there is space for people to meet up and have a chat.

Anyone who has a connection to the Cych Valley or lives nearby can join the group and find out more by contacting Rhianon on rhianonturrell@btinternet.com or by calling 01239 698280 and the next market will be held at the Abercych Village Hall on Saturday, November 11, between 10am and 12.30pm.

There will be a Christmas market on Saturday, December 9.