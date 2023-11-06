Terence Harrison and Shane Lucas appeared at Swansea Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing, having been jailed in December for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs between Dorset, Merseyside and Pembrokeshire over an 11-month period.

The Goodwick-based gang was headed by Lucas, who sourced the drugs from Dorset-based Liverpudlian Harrison. Lucas was then responsible for the onward supply of the cocaine and cannabis in the Fishguard and wider Pembrokeshire areas.

Lucas, 49, of Park Street in Fishguard, had been jailed for nine years and eight months for his part in the organised crime gang, while Harrison, 44, of Kings Road West in Swanage, was sentenced to eight years and four months.

At a hearing on November 6, Swansea Crown Court heard that the gang profited to the sum of £415,701 from their offending.

It was agreed that Lucas had an available amount of £1,837.89, while Harrison had £841.91 available. Orders were made in that amount to be seized from the defendants.

Following the gang’s sentencing, superintendent Anthony Evans: “As a force we are making it a priority to target the people who bring and sell drugs in our area, so we’re pleased to have secured this result.

“Operation Rookley has resulted in the disruption of the supply of drugs into Pembrokeshire and shows Dyfed-Powys is intent on preventing travelling criminals from entering the area.”

Police vans at Precelly Crescent when the arrests were made. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Five other members of the gang - Leigh Smith, who was 44 at the time, of Owls Road in Boscombe, Dorset; Ozan Kilicaslan, aged 30 at the time, of Ashley Road in Poole; Charlotte Doe, who was 32 at the time, of Halves Cottages in Corfe Castle; Ryan Ager, aged 34 at the time, of Pilch Bank Road in Liverpool; and Leone James, aged 33 at the time, of Precelly Crescent in Stop and Call, Goodwick - were also sentenced last year.

An eighth person, Steven John Kerr, who was aged 35 at the time, of Tracks Lane in Billinge, near Wigan, was found not guilty of money laundering following trial.

Shaun Lucas was jailed for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The court previously heard that Lucas used his partner James’ home address in Stop and Call as a base.

He also met with couriers Kilicaslan and Smith, who were responsible for the delivery of drugs, as well as those responsible for collecting the drug money.

Police seized 244 grams of cocaine as it was being transported from Dorset to Pembrokeshire in October 2021. Despite this, the gang continued selling drugs and, in December 2021, Kilicaslan was arrested on his return journey from Lucas’ home address.

Officers reported his vehicle smelt strongly of cannabis, and he tested positive for the presence of cocaine during a roadside drug swipe. In the vehicle, officers found £15,000 linked to Lucas.

However, the gang continued to traffic cocaine and cannabis into the Pembrokeshire area for the onward supply by Lucas, and less than three weeks later, Smith delivered a large quantity of cocaine to Lucas at his home address.

In January 2022, Doe was arrested on her return journey to Dorset from Lucas’ home address, with officers finding more than £26,700 in her vehicle in two bundles. This was later forensically linked to both Lucas and Harrison.

Terence Harrison was jailed for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The following day, the gang continued their operations and Lucas travelled to Dorset to meet with Harrison.

In March 2022, eight people were arrested in Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Dorset, and Pembrokeshire over a two-week period.

After the sentencing, senior investigating officer DI Richard Lewis said: “This was a lengthy operation involving a number of departments across the force, who investigated intelligence, coordinated a series of warrants, interviewed the defendants and carried out detailed enquiries into their activity.

“Today’s sentencing culminates more than a year of police work, which saw the disruption of a major supply chain into Pembrokeshire and the dismantling of an organised crime gang, which was no doubt linked to illegal activity on a wider scale.”