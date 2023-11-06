And as over 90 runners warmed up at the starting line, the 2023 event proved to be one of the most successful ever.

"What a turnout , " said a delighted mayor, Cllr Sian Maehrlein who attended the event and officially started the race together with her husband and consort, Cllr David Maehrlein.

"It's such a privilege for myself and David to start the race and clap each and every one of the runners along the way.

"They all did an absolutely incredible job and I know for a fact that this run has a few beast hills in it too."

The 10k run was organised by the Cardigan Running Club which is giving a generous donation to the mayor's chosen charity, namely Cardigan Cancer Care.

"This is a charity which is very close to our hearts so we want to say a big thank you to the club as well as the marshals and absolutely everyone who took part," added Cllr Sian Maehrlein.

Time to get your breath back after crossing the finish line (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Veteran runner Barbara Thomas was the oldest participant in the race at 80 years of age. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The overall race winner Owain Schiavone nears the finish line. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Race winners pictured with Mayor of Cardigan and Consort Sian and David Maehrlein (Image: Stuart Ladd)

First female was Emma Price (Image: Stuart Ladd)

