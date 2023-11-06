Cardigan's runners turned out in force on Sunday morning to take part in the annual mayor's 10k race.

And as over 90 runners warmed up at the starting line, the 2023 event proved to be one of the most successful ever.

"What a turnout , " said a delighted mayor, Cllr Sian Maehrlein who attended the event and officially started the race together with her husband and consort, Cllr David Maehrlein.

"It's such a privilege for myself and David to start the race and clap each and every one of the runners along the way.

"They all did an absolutely incredible job and I know for a fact that this run has a few beast hills in it too." 

The 10k run was organised by the Cardigan Running Club which is giving a generous donation to the mayor's chosen charity, namely Cardigan Cancer Care.

"This is a charity which is very close to our hearts so we want to say a big thank you to the club as well as the marshals and absolutely everyone who took part," added Cllr Sian Maehrlein.

Western Telegraph: Time to get your breath back after crossing the finish lineTime to get your breath back after crossing the finish line (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Thumbs up at the finish line.Thumbs up at the finish line. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Veteran runner Barbara Thomas was the oldest participant in the race at 80 years of age.Veteran runner Barbara Thomas was the oldest participant in the race at 80 years of age. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Sam Harrison Paul makes his way to the finish lineSam Harrison Paul makes his way to the finish line (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Spectators gave their support to the runners.Spectators gave their support to the runners. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: The overall race winner Owain Schiavone nears the finish line.The overall race winner Owain Schiavone nears the finish line. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Race winners pictured with Mayor of Cardigan and Consort Sian and David MaehrleinRace winners pictured with Mayor of Cardigan and Consort Sian and David Maehrlein (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: No pain no gain - a runner crosses the finsih line.No pain no gain - a runner crosses the finsih line. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Over 90 runners took part in the annual race on SundayOver 90 runners took part in the annual race on Sunday (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Ian Williams pushing through the pain barrier Ian Williams pushing through the pain barrier (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Kirsty and Gary White cross the finish line together.Kirsty and Gary White cross the finish line together. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: First female was Emma Price First female was Emma Price (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Checking that all important finishing time.Checking that all important finishing time. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Conditions at the finishing line were a bit tricky.Conditions at the finishing line were a bit tricky. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Angela Evans looked happy to reach the finish line.Angela Evans looked happy to reach the finish line. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Cardigan Running Club member Jane Williams crosses the finish line.Cardigan Running Club member Jane Williams crosses the finish line. (Image: Start Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Carol Sharratt crosses the finish lineCarol Sharratt crosses the finish line (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: A face of determination from Stephen Thomas as he crossed the finish lineA face of determination from Stephen Thomas as he crossed the finish line (Image: Start Ladd)

Western Telegraph: A member of the Cardigan Running Club crosses the finish line.A member of the Cardigan Running Club crosses the finish line. (Image: Start Ladd)

Western Telegraph: All smiles at the finish line.All smiles at the finish line. (Image: Start Ladd)

 

 