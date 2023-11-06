People living within the SA postcode area are being offered half price discounts on activities at outdoor activity giant Zip World’s south Wales sites until December 22.

Zip World says that the discounts apply to any resident with the following postcodes in south Wales: SA, CF, NP and LD.

People with the south Wales postcodes can only use the discount as Zip World’s south Wales sites.

These include the Zip World’s Tower site in Aberdare which features the Tower Coaster, Tower Climber, Tower Flyer and the Phoenix.

Tower Coaster is the first two-seated coaster of its kind in Europe and will send you chasing around the historic Zip World Tower site, reaching speeds of up to 25mph. Having just relaunched, Tower Coaster offers side-by-side karts offering a family-friendly way to see the Tower Colliery up close.

Prices start from £5 with the discount added. Children from four years old and of a minimum height of 1.05m can ride the Tower Coaster.

The Tower Climber is a three-storey adventure frame standing 30 metres high, making it the biggest of its kind in the UK. On it you can soar through the air, tackling 55 different elements and obstacles that will put your skills to the test.

There is also a junior course for adventurers age three and over and a tandem tower climber swing.

The site also offers the Tower Flyer Zip line as well as the breathtaking 70mph Phoenix Zip which is over 1.5kns in total.

Proof of address must be presented in the form of a utility bill or similar on check-in by the lead booker.

The offer can’t to be used in conjunction with any other offer or promotion, not valid against vouchers, groups of four tickets or events.

To find out more about the offer and claim your promo code visit, https://www.zipworld.co.uk/promo/locals-loyalty-south.