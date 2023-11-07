The Paul Sartori Foundation was awarded £1,000 from Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Community Champions scheme. The money has been used to buy 100 branded t-shirts and sports vests so the charity’s fundraisers can show who they are supporting during events like the London Marathon, Cardiff Half, or other fun runs and walks.

The Haverfordwest-based charity, established in 1981 in memory of Father Paul Sartori who died of cancer at age 39, was formed initially as a home care service. Now the charity provides a range of free services to those in the final stages of life including day and night home care, equipment loan, complementary therapies, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, future care planning and training in a range of topics (in-house and to other health and social care colleagues).

During 2022/2023, the clinical team provided nearly 17,000 hours of hands-on nursing care and supplied over 1,700 items of equipment in the community.

Five-star housing developer Persimmon Homes is currently building in Haverfordwest. Its 181-house Merlins Lane site in the west of the town still has three-bedroom homes available from £209,995.

The funding came from the business’ Community Champions scheme which sees the west Wales region donate £24,000 each year to good causes and commendable organisations in the areas in which it develops. Recent recipients include Wales Air Ambulance.

They had previously donated to the Foundation in 2019 and 2020, delivering £6,000 for the charity’s bereavement and counselling services for children.

“Persimmon West Wales is delighted to once again support the excellent work of the Paul Sartori Foundation, which serves people across Pembrokeshire with distinction,” said Persimmon Homes west Wales sales director, Sharon Bouhali.

“For us, the more people who see the name of this fantastic charity the better, so using our donation as a means to spread the word is something we are very proud of.

“We look forward to seeing them in use at local shows and even on the TV when people do marathons when fundraising for the foundation.”

Judith Williams, grant development officer at the Paul Sartori Foundation, added: “We’re very grateful for Persimmon’s continued support. Any donation, of any amount, is always really appreciated.

“The foundation decided to purchase t-shirts and sports vests. This enables us to raise the profile of the charity even more, and in turn hopefully enables us to raise more money so we can continue our work.

“Father Paul Sartori began the work of bringing hospice care to Pembrokeshire and it is essential that we can continue to help those who need our support. We thank Persimmon again for being a part of that.”