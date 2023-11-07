Events begin on Friday December 1 when Santa will set off on his eagerly anticipated tour of the town. His estimated time of arrival at the Rose and Willow on Honeyborough Green is at 5pm from where his sleigh will proceed through the town before reaching St Clements Church at approximately 6pm.

Children can then visit him in his grotto which will be located inside St Clements Church Hall.

Also taking place at 5pm on Friday, December 1 will be a Christmas Market outside the church, featuring a selection of arts and crafts stalls which will be displayed inside a marquee. There will also be children’s rides, hot food including burgers and crepes and hot beverages.

Friday December 1 sees the official opening of the Neyland Christmas Tree Festival which will take place in both St Clements Church and Bethesda Chapel. Local organisations are being invited to decorate their very own tree which will be displayed in either of the two venues with a prize awarded for the best decorated tree. The trees will be on display to the public until Thursday, December 7.

On Saturday, December 2, children and adults have a chance to get their running shoes on to take part in the Santa Fancy Dress Fun Run, which goes from the Brunel Quay and along the Brunel Trail.

The children’s race is at 11am with the adult’s taking place at midday.

Entry is £3 for children and £15 for adults, with the adults’ fee including a free Santa suit. Spaces are limited to 100 children and 200 adults, so all runners are asked to submit their entries in good time.

Sunday, December 3 will see the official lighting of the Neyland Christmas Tree, which this year will be positioned on Policeman’s Bank. Locals are asked to gather at 5pm for carol singing, with the switching on of lights expected to take place at 5.30pm.

This will be followed by a Miscellany Service at Bethesda Chapel where groups and organisations from the town will be performing Christmas items including music, readings, and instrumental ensembles.

“Our aim is to try and include each and every resident who’s living in and around Neyland to join us in our Christmas celebrations and share with us some of the wonderful Christmas spirit,” commented Neyland mayor, Cllr Brian Rothero.

“We’ve included events for the youngest children right through to our older residents because at the end of the day, Christmas should be a time for all.”

Cllr Rothero went on to thank the three local companies which have given financial donations to help fund the events, namely Dragon LNG, Valero Refinery and Egnedol.

Anyone interested in decorating a Christmas Tree for the festival, having a stall at the Christmas Market or taking part in the children’s and adult’s Fancy Dress Fun Run is asked to email the town council office at townclerk@neyland.org.uk