Crossings were cancelled on Thursday due to Storm Ciaran. As far as the Western Telegraph is aware they have not resumed since.

Stena Line did not give a date when crossings will resume, saying their engineers are working as quickly as possible to resolve the problem.

“Stena Line can confirm that sailings on the Fishguard-Rosslare service are cancelled today [Monday, November 6] due to an ongoing technical issue,” said a spokesperson for the company.

“Engineers are currently working onboard to resolve the issue and we will resume normal service as quickly as possible.”

The company apologised for any inconvenience caused and said it had updated customers on the cancellations.

Affected customers can manage their booking online to arrange an alternative sailing at www.stenaline.co.uk or contact the customer care centre on 03447 707 070.