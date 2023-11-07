Karl Roberts was arrested on January 12 after he was caught dealing by police officers near his previous home in Carmarthen.

The officers were on patrol near The Falcon car park, when they saw a woman enter a block of flats, before reappearing again. She was searched, and was found to be in possession of three grams of cannabis. She told the officers she had just bought the drugs from a man named Karl.

Roberts the left the flats, and was approached by another woman. He handed her a yellow package, and the woman handed over something in return.

The officers searched the woman, and found the package had 4.8 grams of cannabis inside.

A search of Roberts’ flat was carried out, where officers found a total of 1.1kg of cannabis, together with numerous items associated with the dealing of drugs – including cannabis vapes, around 1,000 pouches, a blender containing green matter, and weighing scales.

The total street value of the cannabis amounted to £12,290.

Roberts, 25, of Cwmfelin Boeth, admitted possessing the drugs with intent to supply, and was sentenced to 10 months, suspended for two years, at Swansea Crown Court in June. He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation requirement days.

At a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on November 6, it was agreed that Roberts had benefitted to the sum of £54,823.05.

The court heard he had £1,140 available, and Judge Catherine Richards ordered that he paid back that amount.