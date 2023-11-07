Pembrokeshire based Forever 11, which was established in memory of little Zac Thompson who tragically lost his life at West Angle Beach aged just 11-years-old, believes safety rings and defibrillators should be placed at all local beaches, as well as providing sea swim lessons and safety awareness sessions for both children and adults in the area.

Valero’s donation ensures a Public Access Defibrillator (PAD)is now in place at the beach where Zac died. Situated on the beach’s Wavecrest Café, the defibrillator is accessible 24 hours a day, with instructions on how is should be used whenever needed.

“Defibrillators are invaluable in public places such as West Angle Beach and we are so grateful to Valero for their support in helping us place one here,” said Sam John, who is chair of Forever 11’s trustees.

“They are simple to use, they provide a quick response for those in need and are proven to increase survival rates from people who have suffered a cardiac arrest.”

Public Affairs manager at the Refinery, Stephen Thornton added: “Safety is at the forefront of our working culture at Valero and while we hope this Defibrillator is never used, we are pleased to play our part in helping with Forever 11’s aims of promoting water safety awareness and improving access to life saving equipment.”