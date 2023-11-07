Slinky, a Jack Russell-dachshund cross was walking with his owner Susanne Hooper and her husband in the field behind Morrisons on Sunday morning when his attention was caught by a bird flying out of the brambles.

“Slinky shot into the brambles,” said Susanne. “We could see the brambles moving for about half an hour and some excited yapping, then he went pretty quiet.”

From the brambles the couple could hear Slinky whimpering but had no idea where exactly the noise was coming from.

Susanne’s husband went home to get tools to cut the brambles and after about two and a half hours he managed to find Slinky who had become wedged tightly in a hole.

The couple knocked on a nearby door and borrowed a spade and fork but still couldn’t free Slinky.

“He couldn't turn, and roots prevented us from pulling him out. We didn't have the tools to cut the roots,” said Susanne.

At this point, and with Slinky quite distressed, the couple called the fire service for help.

Haverfordwest fire crews were on the scene within 20 minutes and used small cutting tools to free Slinky form the roots and reunite him with his delighted owners. They left the scene just before 2pm.

“There was a little bit of growling as Slinky was pulled out. But no biting,” said Susanne. “It was a grand job done by a lovely team.

“Thank you so much to the fire service and also to a couple who us search for Slinky and the lady who lent the spade and fork.

“Slinky was quite subdued on Sunday, but was back to his usual self on our morning walk on Monday.”

Susanne says that he will remain on the lead for walks now unless he is on the beach or on the racecourse with a ball to distract him.