Across Pembrokeshire, Whitland and St Clears, a number of events will be taking place to mark Armistice Day on November 11 and Remembrance Sunday on November 12. Here we detail those events that are taking place.

Friday, November 10

Milford Haven

There will be a service of Remembrance at 2pm at the Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre. It will be officiated by Reverend Andy Bookless and Reverend Samuel Patterson. There will be refreshments provided after the service.

Saturday, November 11

Whitland

There is a Remembrance Day concert at Ysgol Dyffryn Taf, Whitland on Saturday, November 11 at 7.30pm. Performing will be Goodwick Brass Band and Whitland Male Choir.

St Clears

There will be a service at the town War Memorial.

Milford Haven

Representatives of the Royal British Legion will be assembling in the covered area outside Milford News/Best One, Charles Street, at 10.45am to lead the call for the two-minute silence at 11am.

Sunday, November 12

Newport

There will be a procession starting at 10.30am with a remembrance service at 10.45am at Newport Memorial Hall.

Cilgerran

There will be a remembrance service at Castle Gates in Cilgerran at 10.45am.

St Dogmaels

There will be a remembrance service in St Dogmaels at the Memorial Hall at 10.30am.

Eglwyswrw

St Cristiolus, Eglwyswrw will host an Act of Remembrance after its church service at 10.15am.

St Clears

Sunday morning 9am – 12midday, there will be a remembrance service at St Mary Magdalene Church, St Clears.

Fishguard

At 9.30am, the parade will form on the Golden Mile, marching from 9.45am to the church and service of Remembrance will commence. There will be a wreath laying service at the War Memorial after.

Goodwick

There will be a parade on High Street starting at 2.30pm and march towards the memorial where a service will then commence at 3pm.

Rosemarket

At 9am, there will be a traditional act of remembrance within the celebration of Holy Communion at St Ismael’s Church. At 10am, there will be a short service of remembrance outside in the church grounds for all the people and animals who gave their lives in service. Organised by the Rosemarket Local History Society, all and their animals are welcome.

Haverfordwest

There will be a remembrance service following a parade. The parade will meet from 10am at Cambria House car park with the service taking place at the Cenotaph on Salutation Square, Haverfordwest.

Milford Haven

The parade will assemble at Town Hall at 10.30am for step off at 10.45am to parade to the Cenotaph in Hamilton Terrace for the 11am service.

Narberth

In Narberth over the weekend, we have the parade around Narberth town at 9.30am proceeding to the Baptist Chapel for a service followed by the gathering at Narberth’s Cenotaph for the Act of Remembrance at 11am and wreath laying.