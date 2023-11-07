A neighbour observed Matthew Gilbert, 38, standing behind the door of his property at Water Street, Pembroke Dock on May 30.

"The neighbour became aware of his behaviour and filmed him, which he then passed on to the police," Crown Prosecutor, Sian Vaughan, told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

Ms Vaughan went on to say that a female Amazon delivery driver was seen approaching Gilbert's property whilst the defendant continued to expose himself.

Magistrates were asked to consider a detailed probation report before passing sentence on Gilbert, after he pleaded guilty to the charge of exposure.

After considering the facts, magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order during which he must carry out 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was placed on the sex offenders' register for five years.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.