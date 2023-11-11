Carly will be reading from her novel ‘Crow Face Doll Face’, which was recently published by Honno who describe it as ‘an uncanny, brooding tale of domestic disturbances, dysfunctional families, flawed mothers, and unfulfilled dreams’.

Carly’s debut novel ‘The Scrapbook’ (2014) was shortlisted for the International Rubery Book Award while her short story collection ‘Figurehead’ (2018) was published by Tartarus Press in limited-edition hardback and then by Parthian in paperback, to critical acclaim.

Her award-winning stories have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies such as Ambit, The Lonely Crowd, The Ghastling, and Uncertainties, and have twice appeared in Ellen Datlow’s Best Horror of the Year anthology series.

“I can’t think of anyone who’s currently writing more assuredly, or more enjoyably, in the fantastical tradition of Angela Carter, Emma Tennant and Elizabeth Bowen,” says Steve Duffy on the cover of the latest novel.

The Cellar Bards welcome writers of poetry, short stories, micro-fiction and novels to the open mic (max five minutes each). People who want to read their own work, or favourite pieces from other writers, can put their names down at the door on the night or go along to listen to some great guests, plus a variety of spoken word performances from talented regulars.

Carly Holmes will be appearing at the Cellar Bards, Quay Street, Cardigan, on Friday, November 17. Doors and the bar open at 7.30pm. Entry is £3, and open mic spots are available – just sign up on the door by 8pm.