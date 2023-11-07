The Stena Nordica ferry, which has been out of action since last Thursday, is due to return to the Fishguard to Rosslare route today, Wednesday.
Stena Line’s crossings from Fishguard to Rosslare and back were cancelled this week due to technical problems with the Stena Nordica.
Crossings were cancelled last Thursday, November 2, due to Storm Ciaran. As far as the Western Telegraph is aware they have not resumed since.
In a statement issued yesterday, Monday November 6, Stena Line did said its engineers were working as quickly as possible to resolve the problem.
“Stena Line can confirm that sailings on the Fishguard-Rosslare service are cancelled today due to an ongoing technical issue,” said a spokesperson for the company.
“Engineers are currently working onboard to resolve the issue and we will resume normal service as quickly as possible.”
The company’s website shows that there was no departure from Fishguard at 1.30 this morning, Tuesday, November 7.
However, the 2pm departure from Fishguard, arriving in Rosslare at 5.30pm today, is scheduled to run as normal.
Stana Line apologised for any inconvenience caused.
