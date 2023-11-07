Haverhub, a community interest company on the site of the Grade II listed old Post Office on Quay Street, Haverfordwest, has moved into community ownership after seven years of hard work by voluntary Directors Gitti Coats, Jerry Evans and many others who shared the dream of having a community space in the heart of Haverfordwest.

Gitty and Jerry teamed up in 2016 with a vision to transform the derelict old Post Office site into a multifunctional space for local residents to use and be part of.

Jerry bought the derelict building in 2017 to make sure the project could start and has protected the building until now, when the project has secured funds to purchase it back as a community.

That day has arrived. With funding from the Community Ownership Fund, the property has now been purchased as a permanent community asset, giving it the security to grow with the community at the helm.

“It’s a big day for all who’ve brought Haverhub to life, from ideas and dereliction to the current diverse and lively community hub seven years later,” said director and project founder, Gitti Coats.

“My personal thanks go to Jerry, who shared my vision to save the iconic building, not to mention working tirelessly alongside me since we took on the site in 2017, making the whole adventure possible.”

Overwhelming encouragement and support from the local community has spurred the two directors on.

Jerry said: “We have been so thrilled at the generosity of people wanting to help the town to create better opportunities for everyone, and we are happy to have brought a community together around the heritage and setting of the Quayside.”