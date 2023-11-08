David Jones from Pembrokeshire College is one of the educators featured in the Gallery of Greats exhibition, recognising the impressive contributions they have made for their students and the wider school community.

The exhibition was created byThe Teaching Awards Trust to celebrate its 25th anniversary. It is being delivered in collaboration with photographer and part-time teacher, Donna Bridgewater, and Pearson, the world’s leading learning company. The exhibition will take place at All is Joy Gallery, 75 Dean Street, London on November 13 for one day only.

David has been honoured for his dedicated service to vulnerable learners with diverse needs for the last six years.

His motto is ‘let us show you what our students can do’ and he's on a mission to empower every learner, celebrating their skills, talents, and diversity.

With a wealth of experience, David dedicates 100 hours of his spare time annually to support and coach young adults, including those in the justice system, to shine in competitions.

Outside his job, he launched a unique independent living competition which allows learners with complex needs to showcase their talents and gain national recognition for their skills and abilities. He has been applauded for his ability to empower students and break down barriers.

“It is so rewarding to see my students succeed and believe there are no barriers to their learning,” he said.

“I am delighted to be able to spread this message by being nominated for a Gold Pearson National Teaching Award and featured in this photography project.”

Each The Gallery of the Greats portrait captures educators in their natural environments, highlighting their dedication and passion for shaping the lives of young people. David is pictured with some of his students having fun while they learn to manage day-to-day tasks outside the classroom.

The striking collection tells the story of 10 inspiring educators from across the UK, all of whom have been shortlisted to win a Gold Award at this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards, which will be announced and celebrated at a glittering Awards ceremony on November 25 and showcased on BBC’s The One Show from November 20– 24.

Mary Palmer, CEO of the Teaching Awards Trust said: “At the Teaching Awards Trust, our mission is to celebrate and value the impact of education and highlight the life-changing influence educators and school leaders have. “This exhibition visually showcases the impact teachers have on pupils and the innovation and enthusiasm they bring to the classroom day in and day out. We are delighted to work with Donna and All is Joy to bring the Gallery of Greats to life and provide a reminder to people of the important role teachers play in everyday life.”