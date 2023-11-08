The defendants faced charges including speeding and not identifying a driver who was alleged to have committed an offence.

The cases were heard in courts in the Battersea area of London, Lincoln, and Newport in Gwent.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

JOSHUA NEALE, 47, of Pen-Y-Rhiw in St Dogmaels, was caught speeding in Notting Hill.

Neale was driving an Audi A3 on the A3220 West Cross Route on April 10 where a 40mph local traffic order was in place. He was doing 51mph.

He pleaded guilty at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 17.

Neale was fined £165, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. He was also handed three penalty points.

MALCOLM ROBINSON, 55, of Nevern, refused to identify the driver of a Ford Transit who was alleged to have committed an offence in London.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 12.

Robinson was fined £660, and was ordered to pay a £264 surcharge and £90 in costs. He was also hit with six points on his licence.

OWAIN JENKINS, 25, of Jeffreyston, was caught speeding on the M4 at Newport.

Jenkins was doing 60mph in the 50mph limit on the eastbound M4 between junctions 25 and 24 on April 22.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £66 at Newport Magistrates’ Court on November 2.

Jenkins must also pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

TOMAS COIGLEY, 21, of Rosemarket, has been banned from driving after refusing to identify the driver of a BMW X5 who was alleged to have committed an offence in London.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved in his absence at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on August 16.

He was fined £660 at the court on Tuesday, October 10, and was also ordered to pay £150 in costs and a £264 surcharge.

Coigley was given six penalty points, and was banned from driving for six months due to accumulating too many points.

DAVID MORRIS, 64, of Felindre Farchog, was caught speeding in Lincolnshire.

Morris was driving a Volvo above the 30mph limit on the A153 at Anwick on March 2.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on September 6.

He was fined £220, and was ordered to pay a surcharge of £88.