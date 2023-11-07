Cameron Wood, 29, was found inside his vehicle having drank so much alcohol that he was unable to stand.

Subsequent intoximeter tests confirmed he had 156 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35. As a result, Wood was more than four times over the drink drive limit.

“What you did was unbelievably reckless, and I’ve never known such a high reading,” commented the presiding magistrate as he passed sentence at Haverfordwest magistrates court this week.

“You’re incredibly lucky that you didn’t kill anyone.”

The court was told that police officers were called to Fiddlers Lane, St Florence, on October 3, following reports that a single vehicle had crashed into a lamp post.

“Paramedics were also in attendance, and their initial prognosis was that the driver of the car had suffered an epileptic fit,” said the probation service.

“But they then realised that the driver was too drunk to stand up, as he’d drunk a whole bottle of rum.”

The probation officer went on to say that Wood, who suffers from epilepsy, has little recollection of the incident.

“He drinks daily and is currently seeking help from his GP to address this issue,” she said.

The offence reaches the custody threshold but the impact of this would be detrimental on his mental health and would also result in the loss of his employment.”

Wood, of Pennant Avenue, Saundersfoot, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving whilst unfit through drink.

He was legally represented by Mr Michael Kelleher who confirmed that his client is employed as a full-time chef at a restaurant in Saundersfoot.

After considering the mitigation, magistrates sentenced Wood to 12 weeks in custody suspended for 12 months.

He was also sentenced to a 12-month community order during which he must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was disqualified from driving for 36 months and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 court surcharge.

“I have to say that you are extremely lucky not to be going to prison today,” concluded the presiding magistrate.