Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the Hywel Dda University Health Board – has announced that its 2024 Zip Line Challenge will take on the world’s fasted zip line at Zip World in Penrhyn Quarry, north Wales.

The challenge will see up to 20 thrill-seeking fundraisers take on the Velocity line which reaches speeds of up to 100mph.

Bridget Harpwood, fundraising officer for the charity, said: “We’re really excited about out Zip Line Challenge. We think it will be a truly thrilling day for our fundraisers!

“If you are interested in creating a truly memorable experience while fundraising for your NHS charity, why not give it a go?”

The Zip Line Challenge is open to those aged 18 or over and places are available on a first come, first served basis. There is a discounted non-refundable £25 registration fee and participants have to raise a minimum of £150 for the charity.

The Zip Line Challenge will take place on March 23, 2024. To book a place, visit https://hywelddahealthcharities.nhs.wales/campaigns/zip-line-challenge-2024/