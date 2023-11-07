Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, at their November 7 meeting, were recommended to approve an application by Mr B Roscoe to convert the Grade II-listed Pink Cat Shop, 24 High Street, to six flats and a café.

The application was for committee consideration as it represented a departure from the existing local development plan, but was still recommended for conditional approval.

The building was historically used as a retail store selling clothing; in recent years the basement and ground floors have been used as a café, with the upper floors remaining vacant.

Agent Evans Banks Planning Limited has said the upper floors of the building have been vacant for some five years, and the building was marketed for sale for two years without interest.

A report for planners stated: “The submitted application seeks planning permission for the change of use of the building to form six residential flats with a café on part of the ground floor fronting High Street,” adding: “The proposal to change the rear part of the ground floor to a residential use and a café (A3 use) to the frontage would ensure a positive effect on the secondary frontage is retained.”

Councillor Brian Hall moved approval, seconded by councillor Mark Carter, who said the residential accommodation would be welcomed: “This is exactly what Haverfordwest needs in my view,” adding: “I have no hesitation in seconding approval.”

Haverfordwest councillor Tim Evans also welcomed the residential usage, saying it was “such a waste” that many properties on the high street didn’t have such a use.

The application was recommended for approval at the October meeting of the committee but was deferred at that meeting as not enough members were present meaning the committee was not in quorate.