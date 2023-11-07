Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.

Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.

In certain circumstances, drivers can attend a Driver Education Course which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.

The submitter of this footage was travelling along the A40 Narberth in a 30mph speed limit with ‘No Overtaking Signs’ when the VW driver overtook them at speed.



The case was escalated to court and the driver received a £506 fine. pic.twitter.com/gkW1cAWXKR — GanBwyll / GoSafe (@GoSafeCymru) August 11, 2023

The GoSafe partnership aims to "make people safer on Welsh Roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".

So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single mobile speed camera set to be active in Wales in November 2023.

Full list of mobile speed cameras in Pembrokeshire in November 2023

Speed limits on residential roads across Wales were reduced to 20mph from 30mph in September 2023 in an attempt to make streets safer and reduce the number of collisions and severe injuries.

Several mobile and fixed speed cameras have been put in place across Pembrokeshire as part of the change ensuring motorists are keeping to the new 20mph speed limit.

The location of these 20mph speed cameras can be seen here.

There will be a number of mobile speed cameras in place across Pembrokeshire in November - see exactly where. (Image: Getty Images)

Motorists will need to also keep an eye out for a host of other mobile speed cameras set up across Pembrokeshire this month.

According to the GoSafe safety camera location search map, these are the locations where you will find mobile speed cameras in Pembrokeshire in November 2023:

B4546 - The Moorings, St Dogmaels

B4546 - St Dogmaels Road, St Dogmaels

A487 - Eglwyswrw

A487 - Newport

A487 - Dinas Cross

B4331 - St Davids Road, Letterston

B4313 - Rosebush

Ysgol Glan Cleddau

Johnston Community Primary School

A4076 - Steynton Road/nr school

C3001 - Hubberston, Milford Haven

A4139 - The Green, Bush Hill

Monkton Primary School

Penrhyn Church in Wales VC School

A478 - Pentlepoir (near school) x2

Stepaside School, Kilgetty

A477 - Llanteg

Tavernspite Community Primary School

To see the full map including the location of fixed cameras, red light cameras, speed on green cameras and average speed cameras, visit the GoSafe website.