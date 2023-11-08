Khattab Omar A Al-Qaysi, age 24, was charged with driving without due care and attention and driving otherwise in accordance of a licence.

A vehicle, which was fitted with a dashcam, was driving on the A487 from Dinas Cross to Fishguard on March 31 and was following a right-hand bend in the road.

The defendant, travelling in the opposite direction, crossed the centre line in the road on to the wrong side of the road.

The driver of the other vehicle had to brake and veer to the nearside of the road to avoid a crash.

The defendant’s driving “fell below that of a careful and competent driver and he was driving without due care and attention,” the court heard.

The court also heard that he had been driving a manual Peugeot Boxer 435 panel van, when his licence only allowed him to drive automatics.

The defendant, of Cwm Road in Hafod, Swansea, pleaded guilty to both charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 1.

He was fined £161 for each offence, and was ordered to pay costs of £110 and a £129 surcharge. He also had three points on his licence.