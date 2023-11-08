Luke Holmes, 26, of Cilgerran, was accused of driving a Volkswagen Golf without due care and attention on the A484 to B4570 on April 1.

It is alleged that he crashed the car in to a tree, and he was also charged with causing a vehicle to be left in a dangerous position.

The charge related to the VW Golf reportedly coming to a rest on the road in that area which posed a danger or injury to other persons using the road.

Holmes was also charged with failing to report a crash.

He pleaded not guilty to the three charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 1.

The case was adjourned, and a trial will be held at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on December 12.