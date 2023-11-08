The Caramac chocolate bar has been axed by the confectionery brand due to a “steady decline in sales” over recent years.

Announcing the news to disappointed fans, Nestle said: “Unfortunately we had to withdraw Caramac from our range as sales were relatively low.

“It was a difficult decision for us because we’re proud of all of our products and don’t like to disappoint our consumers.

Nestle have announced they are axing the iconic Caramac chocolate bar (Image: Sainsbury's)

“We hoe you can understand why we took this decision.”

Nestle continued: “We are very sorry to disappoint fans of Caramac.

“There has been a steady decline in its sales over the past few years and we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

“We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but this change will enable us to focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight out consumers’ tastebuds.”

Fans of Caramac were heartbroken to discover the news, with some even suggesting launching a petition to save the doomed chocolate bar.

While one said: “woke up to the news that Caramac is being discontinued and it quite frankly has ruined my day.”

Another Caramac connoisseur added: “What! What! What! What! WHAT!!! Nestle have discontinued Caramac????

“Such a bizarre thing to do when the competitors have tried to initiate it & FAILED to produce anything as good as the perfection of Caramac.”

One disappointed fan got a direct response from Nestle when they posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “Caramac being discontinued Is this some sort of sick joke.”

Nestle UK & Ireland, the official X account for Nestle, responded: “We're sorry to hear you're disappointed. Unfortunately it wasn't as popular as others in the range, so it's been discontinued.”