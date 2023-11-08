Richard Ford is accused of attempting to arrange the rape or sexual assault of a child under 13 and of intentionally encouraging or assisting in the commission of the rape of a child between April 6 and September 30, 2022.

He faces further charges of attempting to cause a 13-year-old child to look at images of sexual activity; possessing over 900 indecent images of a child; possessing and showing or distributing over 900 indecent photographs of a child with a view to them being distributed or shown to another, and of distributing 19 indecent photographs of a child at Lawrenny.

It is further alleged that between November 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022 Ford carried out three sexual assaults on a female, when he did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

Each of the offences are alleged to have taken place in Lawrenny.

This week Ford appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates. Dressed in a grey suit, dark tie and wearing a poppy in his lapel, he confirmed his name, age and address as Princess May Road, Hackney, London.

No pleas were submitted and magistrates declined jurisdiction in all charges. Ford will next appear before Swansea Crown Court on December 8.

Following an application by the Crown Prosecution and Dyfed-Powys Police, Ford was granted conditional bail,. The conditions are that: