The Welsh Government has announced that the A4076 trunk road – also known as Hamilton Terrace – will be closed for two hours on Sunday, November 12 to allow for the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph on Hamilton Terrace to safely take place.

The closure will be in place from 10am until 12midday and will run from the junction with Priory Street in an easterly direction to the junction with The Rath.

This will allow for the parade to take place which will start at the Town Hall at 10.30am, which will step off at 10.45am to march to the Cenotaph for an 11am service start as well as for the dispersal of the parade and crowd following the service.

During the closure period, no vehicles aside from those being used in the event and emergency services vehicles will be allowed to use the road.

There is an alternative route in place which for north-eastbound vehicles is going northbound on Dartmouth Street, eastbound on Robert Street to the junction with Great North Road. For south-westbound vehicles, go westbound on Charles Street and southbound on Dartmouth Street to the junction with Hamilton Terrace.