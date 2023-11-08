Residents were woken at around midnight by a very low, rumbling noise as the multi-mission supersonic bomber flew over virtually every inch of Pembrokeshire, accompanied by a KC 135 aerial refuelling tanker.

People initially assumed it was thunder, however as the noise continued, residents realised it could only be some form of aircraft.

“My God, it was loud. It frightened the hell out of me,” commented one resident on social media.

Another one said ‘It freaked me out. I was getting out of the car at the time it started, and it was not a nice sound to hear.”

Children were woken, dogs were disturbed and farmers had to check on their livestock as a result of the exceptionally loud engine roar.

People have reported hearing it in Marloes, Neyland, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Solva, Pembroke Dock, Broad Haven, Fishguard and Crymych.

The B1 Lancer, described by the RAF as ‘fast and lethal’ has been operating from RAF Fairford since October, with more US bombers expected to arrive in May 2024. Whenever they are flown over the UK, they don’t show up on FlightRadar24.

Nicknamed “The Bone,” the B-1B Lancer is a long-range, multi-mission, supersonic conventional long-range strategic bomber, which has served the United States Air Force since 1985.

Carrying the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory, the multi-mission B-1 is the backbone of America's long-range bomber force.

The UK RAF claims 'It can rapidly deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary anywhere in the world, at any time'.

It was developed by Rockwell International, now Boeing Defence and Space Group.

Originally designed for nuclear capabilities, the B-1 switched to an exclusively conventional combat role in the mid-1990s, being capable of carrying the AGM-86B air launch cruise missile (ALCM) and the AGM-69 short-range attack missile.

The B-1 has been nearly continuously deployed in combat operations over Afghanistan and Iraq since 2001.

With a wingspan of 137 feet extended forward, its length extends to 146 feet and it's 34 feet high.