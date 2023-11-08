Two of the defendants were accused of getting behind the wheel when under the influence of drugs, while the other admitted drink driving.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court and Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

EDWARD ADAMS, 29, of Thornton Road in Steynton, has denied driving while high on cannabis and cocaine.

Adams was accused of driving a BMW on the road of his home address on May 5 while under the influence of drugs.

It is alleged that he recorded, when tested, 288 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood (µg/L) and 6µg/L of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol.

The legal limits – to exclude accidental exposure – are 50µg/L for benzoylecgonine and 2µg/L for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol.

Adams pleaded not guilty to each charge of drug driving.

He was granted bail at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 2, and will appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 4 for trial.

MATTHEW OATLEY, 34, of Maes Yr Hufenfa in St Clears, has been banned from driving after getting behind the wheel while high on cannabis.

Oatley drove a Ford Mondeo on the A484 at Bronwydd Arms on May 1. When tested by police, he was found to have 116µg/L of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood. The legal limit is 2µg/L.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £600 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 7.

Oatley was also disqualified from driving for a year, and must pay a £240 surcharge and £85 in costs.

MILLIE JACKSON, 27, of Adam Street in Llechryd, received a ban after drink driving.

Jackson was behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta on St Dogmaels Road in Cardigan on October 16. When stopped and breathalysed by police, she recorded 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

She pleaded guilty, and was banned from driving for 14 months at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on November 1.

Jackson was also fined £120, and must pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.