The iconic crooner – famed for songs including (Is This the Way to) Amarillo, I Did What I Did for Maria and Avenues and Alleyways – will be performing in Milford Haven’s The Boulevard Theatre in June.

The date is part of his A Life of Music tour to celebrate his 80th birthday and his musical career that spans five decades.

The tour will be the latest to delight fans with an up close and personal evening that features some of his biggest hits and stories from his career of performing to millions of fans as well as anecdotes from his life and catalogue along with the Tony Christie band.

Tony said: “I’m thrilled to be coming to the beautiful Pembrokeshire coast as part of my 2024 tour. It will be a pleasure to perform in such an intimate theatre setting and share some of my best-loved songs and memories with the local crowds.”

Tony Christie will be at The Boulevard Theatre on June 14, 2024.

Limited tickets which include premium VIP options featuring pre-show meet and greets with Tony and a commemorative tour goodie bag as well as reserved front row table seating are on sale at www.boulevard-theatre.com.