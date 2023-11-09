Letterston-based expressionist painter Maggie Brown and Aberystwyth-based artist Pete Monaghan have been working around Trefin, Abercastle and Porthgain to create stunning paintings of landscape, seascape and architecture which will be on display at The Tower Room, Oriel y Parc Visitor Centre in St Davids for two months.

Alongside their recent work, the pair will be showcasing their entries from the Basalt & Dune/Trefin Museum open art competition which was held in the summer of 2022. They were joint winners of the first prize to hold an exhibition at Oriel y Parc in 2023.

Maggie specialises in the wild beauty of the Pembrokeshire landscape whilst Pete specialises in Welsh vernacular architecture.

The pair came first out of 92 entries in the competition which were submitted by artists, visitors and local children.

The open competition by Basalt & Dune – the art gallery and homestore in St Davids – in association with Trefin Museum to capture and recreate the spirit, atmosphere, interior or exterior of the museum which used to be a Baptist chapel. Entries could be done in any media form on paper but not acrylic or oil paints.

All of the entries have been included in a book about the competition which is available from www.basaltdune.co.uk.

Trefin Revisited – An Installation by award-winning artists Pete Monaghan and Maggie Brown will be at The Tower Room, Oriel y Parc Visitor Centre, St Davids, from Tuesday, November 14, 2023, until Monday, January 8, 2024.