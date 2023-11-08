And they will be joined by several organisations who are active within communities across Pembrokeshire, putting their key personnel forward to participate in another charity gunging.

The courageous volunteers braving the grunge barrels are being led by Haverfordwest-based Celtic Timber and the broadband firm, Ogi.

Despite the surreal nature of the event, the sole purpose of the event is to raise funds and awareness of what the donations can do for younger residents across Pembrokeshire during this cost of living crisis.

Jon Howcroft from Celtic Timber notes “Having already supported charities including the DPJ Foundation at last year’s County Show, we were keen to continue to look at opportunities to promote those groups and organisations who can benefit from funds generated by Children in Need. We’re lucky to have positive links with partners and individuals engaged in our communities, and when we approached the individuals involved last year, they were all still keen to participate.”

Haverfordwest County Football Club are hosting this year’s Gungeathon at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium on Friday, November 17, with the club’s Tony Pennock once again, getting stuck in following his success last year.

Martin Jones from Ogi is one of the participants who is keen to engage and support this fundraiser.

“With a strong community focus that Ogi and the team already do here in Pembrokeshire, I was more than happy to get involved once again," he said.

" Although last year was very cold and wet, it was still great fun and exhilarating, as we all knew that by doing something like this, we were raising awareness but also raising funds for such a great cause.”

Another key supporter is Iwan Thomas, representing PLANED and Pembrokeshire College.

“Working with all these amazing organisations, it’s a genuine privilege to get involved,” he said.

“By stepping outside our daily comfort zones, we can do something to help those who have the real need for support, and provide additional benefits in some small way, to their daily challenges. Working alongside this great crew of people is also a bonus, as we know the aim is to improve lives within West Wales. Our own discomfort and embarrassment potentially is meaningless.”

Donations can be made via the Just Giving website.