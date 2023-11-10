Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society will be hosting the Christmas fair at the Haverfordwest Showground on Sunday, December 10.

At the event – one of the biggest in the county – the Parkhouse building will be transformed into a festive paradise with stalls from a wide variety of local businesses showcasing unique gifts, handmade decorations, art and homeware. There will also be food and drink stalls to stock up on the likes of chocolate brownies, fudge, festive spirits and Welsh cheeses alongside a number of stalls for ‘on the go’ food and drink.

The Christmas fair will return this December (Image: Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society)

There will also be festive music and a special guest as Santa will be appearing in his grotto. Children will be able to give their letters along to Santa in person!

Event organisers Judith Roach and Emma Thomas said: “We are excited to be able to once again hold our Christmas fair and build on the success of last year’s event with even more stallholders. It will be the perfect start to the festive season as the Parkhouse building will be transformed into a one-stop shop for those preparing for Christmas.”

The Christmas fair will be at Haverfordwest Showground’s Parkhouse building on Sunday, December 10 between 10am and 4pm. Entry is free.