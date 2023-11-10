THERE is just a month to go until the annual Christmas fair returns to Pembrokeshire.
Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society will be hosting the Christmas fair at the Haverfordwest Showground on Sunday, December 10.
At the event – one of the biggest in the county – the Parkhouse building will be transformed into a festive paradise with stalls from a wide variety of local businesses showcasing unique gifts, handmade decorations, art and homeware. There will also be food and drink stalls to stock up on the likes of chocolate brownies, fudge, festive spirits and Welsh cheeses alongside a number of stalls for ‘on the go’ food and drink.
There will also be festive music and a special guest as Santa will be appearing in his grotto. Children will be able to give their letters along to Santa in person!
Event organisers Judith Roach and Emma Thomas said: “We are excited to be able to once again hold our Christmas fair and build on the success of last year’s event with even more stallholders. It will be the perfect start to the festive season as the Parkhouse building will be transformed into a one-stop shop for those preparing for Christmas.”
The Christmas fair will be at Haverfordwest Showground’s Parkhouse building on Sunday, December 10 between 10am and 4pm. Entry is free.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here